Qantas Unveils $30m Hangar at Los Angeles

MIAMI — Qantas has unveiled its new hangar at Los Angeles International Airport, an investment of more than USD30 million, the Australian airline said.

The 5.7 hectare site, one of the largest commercial hangars in North America, is the first specifically designed to accommodate the Airbus A380, and it will be used to carry out routine maintenance checks on the carrier’s A380s and Boeing 747-400s during their ground time in the airport. The facility is now able to serve up to four aircraft simultaneously.

Officially opening the new hangar last Friday, Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said it gives the airline a world-class maintenance facility in one of its busiest overseas hubs.

“We can have up to four aircraft on the ground at Los Angeles at once and some are here for around 14 hours, so it makes sense to have a facility where we can make good use of that time by doing scheduled maintenance,” Joyce said. The executive also emphasized that “Australia will always be where we do the majority of our maintenance, and we’ve invested heavily in our onshore facilities in recent years, but Los Angeles is our next biggest transit point, so we’re pleased to now have a facility that reflects that.”

Qantas operates more than 40 weekly round trip flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to Los Angeles using the Airbus A380s and Boeing 747-400s.

The new premises will also be able to provide support to Qantas’s new Boeing 787-9s, which are expected to join the fleet by late 2017. Last December, the airline reported that its first Dreamliner route will be from Melbourne to Los Angeles, set to start in December.