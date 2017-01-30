Airways Magazine

Qantas Unveils $30m Hangar at Los Angeles

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Qantas Unveils $30m Hangar at Los Angeles

Qantas Unveils $30m Hangar at Los Angeles
January 30
09:43 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Qantas has unveiled its new hangar at Los Angeles International Airport, an investment of more than USD30 million, the Australian airline said.

The 5.7 hectare site, one of the largest commercial hangars in North America, is the first specifically designed to accommodate the Airbus A380, and it will be used to carry out routine maintenance checks on the carrier’s A380s and Boeing 747-400s during their ground time in the airport. The facility is now able to serve up to four aircraft simultaneously.

Officially opening the new hangar last Friday, Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said it gives the airline a world-class maintenance facility in one of its busiest overseas hubs.

“We can have up to four aircraft on the ground at Los Angeles at once and some are here for around 14 hours, so it makes sense to have a facility where we can make good use of that time by doing scheduled maintenance,” Joyce said. The executive also emphasized that “Australia will always be where we do the majority of our maintenance, and we’ve invested heavily in our onshore facilities in recent years, but Los Angeles is our next biggest transit point, so we’re pleased to now have a facility that reflects that.”

Qantas operates more than 40 weekly round trip flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to Los Angeles using the Airbus A380s and Boeing 747-400s.

The new premises will also be able to provide support to Qantas’s new Boeing 787-9s, which are expected to join the fleet by late 2017. Last December, the airline reported that its first Dreamliner route will be from Melbourne to Los Angeles, set to start in December.

23
Tags
Airbus A380Boeing 747-400HangarLos AngelesQantas

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!