MIAMI – Redtail Qantas (QF) is often known for its extremely long-haul flights connecting the island nation-continent to the rest of the world. A special repatriation flight will be operated soon that will cover a distance of nearly 14,700 kilometers non-stop linking Buenos Aires (EZE) in Argentina to Darwin (DRW) in Australia.

Tentatively scheduled for 5 October, the EZE-DRW flight could possibly be one of the longest flights to take skies. The purpose of the flight is to bring back stranded Australians home with a quarantine camp set up at Howards Springs, Northern Territory.

Image: Siddharth Ganesh

Aircraft and Route

The 9000+ mile journey will be operated by Qantas’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a unique routing over the South-pole is expected to clock around 18 hours.

This special repatriation flight will be even longer than Qantas’ trademark Perth (PER) – London (LHR) Nonstop which covers a distance of approximately 14,500 km – a marginal 200 km less than EZE-DRW. The route is also longer than the proposed Darwin – London sector.

A good comparison of this flight would be with QF’s eagerly awaited “project sunrise” flight from Sydney (SYD) to London which is expected to be operated by the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft if and when they join the fleet.

At present, the airline has a fleet of 11 Boing 787-9 aircraft making it the core of its long-haul network.

The airline hopes to resume international flights to Singapore (SIN), London (LHR), and Los Angeles (LAX) by the end of the year with Vancouver (YVR), Tokyo (NRT/HND), Fiji (NAN), and Honolulu (HNL) on the horizon too.