MIAMI – PSA Airlines (OH), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines (AA), was forced to ground much of its CRJ fleet early Thursday due to an issue with the nose landing gear door.

The regional carrier, which operates a fleet of a 130 Bombardier CRJ-family aircraft, has not determined when the aircraft will re-enter service. The sudden grounding affected over 200 flights on Thursday alone, and left AA scrambling to make arrangements for passengers–many of whom relied on OH for a connecting flight.

“We are working with PSA and the FAA to immediately address the issue,” said OH in a statement. “We are working with our customers to arrange new accommodations on other flights and we are working to return the impacted aircraft to service.”

The OH statement continued to acknowledge that the removal from service was done “out of an abundance of caution” to preform a “necessary, standard inspection”.

Most of our aircraft have temporarily been removed from service to complete a standard inspection. We’re working to resolve the issue and sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) January 28, 2021

A CRJ-700/900 First

PSA Airlines is one of the largest operators of Bombardier CRJ-family aircraft, specifically 61 CRJ-700 and 69 CRJ-900 for a total of 130 aircraft. Their fleet maintains an average age of only 9.5 years, according to planespotters.net.

American Airlines stated that a series of three nuts and bolts in the nose landing gear door were the cause for concern at this time. This marks the first major safety concern impacting the CRJ-700/900–which had its maiden flight in 1999.

This issue will have a major impact on weekend travel for AA passengers, since the airlines uses OH for many of it’s connecting flights. The FAA, AA and OH have not provided any further details regarding the grounded aircraft at this time. It is still unknown when the aircraft will return to service as the FAA continues to investigate.

Featured Image: A Bombardier CRJ-900, as operated by American Eagle/PSA Airlines. PHOTO: Tweed Mythbusters/Wikimedia

