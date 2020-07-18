Airways Magazine

PS752 Black Boxes Sent for Download

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Helvetic Airways Introduces POP-UP Network LONDON – Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways (2L) is adapting to the new situation in the aviation industry by launching an innovative network of routes. Instead of a traditional network...
  • European Airports Move Recovery Projection to 2024 LONDON – ACI EUROPE reported that passenger traffic across the European airport network stood at -93% in June compared to the same period last year. A marginal improvement over the previous month...
  

PS752 Black Boxes Sent for Download

PS752 Black Boxes Sent for Download
July 18
09:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – According to ILNA, the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (PS) flight 752 have been sent to France. The BEA has previously stated that the download should start on Monday.

Iran had sent a request to the BEA to have them assist in the download and readout of the black boxes. The boxes were sent with a delegation of civil aiviation and judicial officers.

The BEA has one of the leading laboratories for this type of work, and will be able to conduct any needed repair if needed.

A Delayed Start of The Inquiry

The accident, which happened on January 8, 2020, had the factual report released earlier this month. Focus was laid on an air defense unit, and the repositioning process.

The accident itself as well as the download of the black boxes has been heavily affected by the current political state. As the aircraft was a Boeing 737, it would be expected that the NTSB would help in the download. However, as has happened in the past with other accidents, the BEA was chosen for the download instead.

The TSB of Canada has announced that they have also sent investigators to Paris. It is standard to have investigators from multiple involved countries present for the download and especially the first play of the recording. Therefore it is also expected that other countries might also be sending their investigators.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BEAUkraine International Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

Originally from the USA, now located in Europe. I hold a Masters degree in Aerospace Structures and Materials, and have a passion for aviation safety and investigation, winning the 2016 ISASI Kasputin Award. Hobbies include traveling and Kyudo.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0