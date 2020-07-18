PS752 Black Boxes Sent for Download

MIAMI – According to ILNA, the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines (PS) flight 752 have been sent to France. The BEA has previously stated that the download should start on Monday.

Iran had sent a request to the BEA to have them assist in the download and readout of the black boxes. The boxes were sent with a delegation of civil aiviation and judicial officers.

The BEA has one of the leading laboratories for this type of work, and will be able to conduct any needed repair if needed.

A Delayed Start of The Inquiry

The accident, which happened on January 8, 2020, had the factual report released earlier this month. Focus was laid on an air defense unit, and the repositioning process.

The accident itself as well as the download of the black boxes has been heavily affected by the current political state. As the aircraft was a Boeing 737, it would be expected that the NTSB would help in the download. However, as has happened in the past with other accidents, the BEA was chosen for the download instead.

The TSB of Canada has announced that they have also sent investigators to Paris. It is standard to have investigators from multiple involved countries present for the download and especially the first play of the recording. Therefore it is also expected that other countries might also be sending their investigators.

