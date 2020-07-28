PS752: Black Box Data Confirms “Illegal Interference” by Iran

MIAMI – The preliminary review of the data extracted from the two Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 recorders indicates an “illegal interference with the plane.”

This is according to Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Yevhenii Yenin. “We are waiting for the Iranian side for the first round of talks next week,” Yenin said on Twitter.

Among other problems, both sides must settle legal concerns. They relate to compensating victims’ families and Ukraine International Airlines for aircraft losses.

Photo: Ukraine International Airlines

Flight PS752 Data Extraction

the Iranian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) completed the data extraction and decipher work on July 23, 2020. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) oversaw the extraction.

The AAIB had the assistance of the French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA).

“The work in Paris is finished, but the investigation is far from over,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the TSB. “There are still many key questions that need to be answered.”

The AAIB collected the data in the presence of Ukraine International Airlines, Boeing, and Safran. Other international aviation regulators from the countries of the victims were present for the data extraction.

After months of dithering, Iran sent the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight recorders to France. On July 20, the BEA announced a successful download of the data. The boxes did not require repair and the download included the event itself.

Photo: Ukraine International Airlines

Iran Admits Shooting Down Flight PS752

On January 8, 2020, Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran International Airport, Iran. The purported crash killed 176 people on board.

After a few days of denial, the Iranian authorities finally admitted they had shot down the aircraft. An Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) operator based in Bid Kaneh reportedly mistook the commercial flight for a cruise missile. As a result, the guard launched two Tor-M1 surface-to-air missiles.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization later reported there was “human error” in setting up the radar. This was the main cause that led to Tehran’s air defense system shooting down Flight PS752.