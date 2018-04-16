Primera Air Takes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo

MIAMI — Primera Air has finally taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo. The aircraft is the first of three the type to be taken by the Scandinavian carrier on a lease agreement with GECAS in 2018.

The A321neo, assembled in Hamburg, was delivered in the presence of Andri Már Ingólfsson, CEO and President of Primera Air, and Kimon Sotiropoulos, Airbus’ Vice President Sales Northern and Central Europe.

The plane is powered by CFM Leap-1A engines and features a two-class layout, seating 16 passengers in Premium and 182 in Economy.

The low-cost carrier will deploy the airliner from the United Kingdom and France to transatlantic destinations in North America.

Primera Air will also lease five A321neos from other lessors, including two A321LRs, growing its fleet to eight aircraft in 2018. In addition, the airline has ten Boeing 737 MAX 9 in order that are expected to be delivered in 2019.

Transatlantic Single-Aisle Expansion

Just recently, Primera Air announced major expansion plans into the UK, both transatlantic and also domestic on the European level.

The airline will launch transatlantic flights from London-Stansted and Birmingham to New York Newark, Boston, Washington Dulles, and Toronto.

With the Nordic airline opening new bases and launching new services, the new A321neo will be complemented with 20 Boeing 737 MAX 9 and further A321neoLR aircraft that they have on order.

According to the European manufacturer, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of at least 15% per seat from day one and 20% by 2020.

Primera Air operates flights from Europe to 70 destinations across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean and North America.