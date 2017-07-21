Airways Magazine

Primera Air To Open New European Bases And Serve Two North American Destinations

July 21
11:46 2017
MIAMI — Primera Air announced today new transatlantic flights from their three new bases in Europe: Stansted London Airport (STN), Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris and Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the UK, to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New York and Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston.

The new routes are set to begin in April 2018 and will be offered year-round with daily flights to New York and four weekly flights to Boston from all three bases. Also, it is expected two more transatlantic services to be announced by the end of summer 2017. With the carrier’s announcements Andri M. Ingolfsson, President, and Chairman of Primera Air said:

President and Chairman of Primera Air, Andri M. Ingolfsson, said:

We are very proud to announce our new bases and routes to the U.S.

With our brand new Airbus A321neo airplanes, we will operate routes traditionally served only by wide-body aircraft. Owing to unmatched efficiency of these new-generation aircraft, we will be able to offer unprecedented prices to passengers from France and the UK to the U.S.

At the same time, we are very excited to offer a product and service concept that merges low fares and high quality – perfect both for leisure and business travelers.

The new aircraft cabin has two classes: Premium and Economy. All passengers will have access to Wi-Fi and the option to charge their devices on board.

With these additions, Primera Air serves to more than 70 airports in Europe and may now represent great competition for Wow Air and Norwegian Air.

Scroll Back To Top
In the News

