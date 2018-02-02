Primera Air to Launch Low Cost Flights Between London-Stansted and Wahington DC

MIAMI — Icelandic low-cost carrier, Primera Air, announced a new transatlantic route between London-Stansted (STN) and Washington-Dulles (IAD), beginning on August 22, 2018.

According to Andri M. Ingolfsson, Primera Air’s President, the five-time a week service has been on the carrier’s plans since the day one.

“We see a strong demand for this route, and we are the first low-cost airline to start operations between both cities, offering people an affordable way of transatlantic travel,” she said.

We are happy to announce direct flights from @STN_Airport to Washington, D.C., starting August 2018. ✈️ Discover the monumental capital of the US. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/Fj15heP5yv pic.twitter.com/wBnhi8QjNw — Primera Air (@primeraair) February 1, 2018

The Icelandic airline with headquarters in Riga, Latvia, will cancel its route between Birmingham and Boston—originally to be launched in April—citing lower demand than expected. However, the airline will increase frequencies on its Toronto service from three to five-time a week, starting in August.

The new flight to Washington-Dulles Airport will add to Primera Air’s existing long-haul schedule, along with increased flight numbers to Toronto. “This is a real vote of confidence in Stansted and of the demand for long-haul flights to and from London and the East of England,” said Ken O’Toole, London Stansted CEO

Last July, Primera Air announced a new base at London-Stansted, starting direct flights to New York and Boston Logan in April 2018, becoming the first airline in nine years to fly scheduled services to the U.S. from STN.

It also plans to expand in the new hub with new routes to Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Barcelona, and Chania.

READ MORE: Primera Air To Open New European Bases And Serve Two North American Destinations

O’Toole also stated they’d seen a positive response from passengers to the carrier’s new base. “The addition of Washington will provide even more choice and connectivity to the east coast of the USA,” he added.

“We have made clear our ambition is to provide more services to the USA, and add routes to China and India, so this is another step towards that goal. We look forward to the launch of these exciting new services in the coming months,” O’Toole concluded.

Over the next two years, the Primera Air plans to increase its presence on current bases and to add new transatlantic routes.

The airline will boast a fleet of 18 aircraft, composed of 8 Airbus A321neos, which are part of what they call “long-haul fleet”, and 10 Boeing 737-700/800 planes.