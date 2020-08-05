MIAMI – Following the Philippines’ decision to resume lockdown, Philippine Airlines (PR) announced the suspension of its domestic flights at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) until August 18.

However, the airline will continue to fly between the capital and international destinations when circumstances allow it.

Apart from Manila, PR has not announced the suspension of any other domestic route.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport is formerly known and is still commonly referred to as Manila International Airport.

Philippine Airlines Airbus A350. Photo: Airbus

Decision to Temporarily Halt Domestic Manila Routes

During this week, health authorities warned that the country’s healthcare system could collapse with more COVID-19 cases. This has caused the Philippines to re-introduce the lockdown.

According to the BBC, so far only Manila has stay-at-home orders.

International services are subject to further guidelines from authorities. These must be in line with quarantine-affected capacity and related restrictions.

Restricted public travel was established in Manila. But other PR’s domestic cities have not re-entered lockdown, so the airline can continue its services on them submitted to authorities guidelines.

Photo: Kaden Chang.

Flights Must Continue for Recovery

Despite PR’s affected domestic network, other flights will remain operative. These include routes to/from Clark, Cebu, and Davao.

The airline is set on resuming international operations after its negative Q1 2020 results. It reported losses of US$183.1m because of pandemic hit.

Last week, PR announced its flight back to Dubai but with some adjustments. Instead of landing at MNL, services would be re-routed to Cebu and Clark due to limited COVID-19 slots at the first airport.

The company also stated that affected passengers can rebook, get a refund or convert their ticket into a travel voucher.