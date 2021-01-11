MIAMI – Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, Porter Airlines (PD) is postponing once more its resumption of flights until March 29.

In press release, the airline says it is monitoring developments closely and knows that as the economy recovers, it will be an important part of providing people with travel options. As in previous postponement announcements, the carrier stated today the same reason ad verbatim:

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights.”

Photo: Porter Airlines

A Safer Return to Operations

Porter is planning to implement, with its return to operations, improved health and safety initiatives. In order to ensure that preparations are as closely matched with the current public health guidelines as possible, details of these measures will be revealed closer to when flights resume.

The carrier is also is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and March 29 to provide flexibility and “give travelers peace of mind when buying for future travel.” This extends to vacation packages from Porter Escapes, too.

Porter Airlines is a regional carrier based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) on the Toronto Islands in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Owned by Porter Aviation Holdings, formerly known as REGCO Holdings Inc., PD uses Canadian-built Bombardier Q400 turboprops to fly regularly scheduled flights between Toronto and locations in Canada and the US.

A Year of Postponements

The COVID-19 outbreak forced the Canadian airline to suspend operations on March 21 of last year. It later wanted to resume service on August 31, but due to continuing restrictions on travel implemented at the time across the Canadian-US border, an extension to October was set.

However, the airline pushed back the date to restart its operations for the sixth time in October. The Toronto-based carrier announced December 15 as the new date to resume flights. Alas, flight did not start in December; hopefully, they wil do so by the end of March.

featured image: Porter Airlines Dash 8-400 Landing at Toronto City Centre Airport.

