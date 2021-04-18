MIAMI – Poste Air Cargo (M4), an Italian cargo carrier, launched an inaugural international cargo service between Italy and Israel on April 10, according to ch-aviation.

Departing from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO), the Boeing 737-400(F) registered as EI-GUA eventually touched down at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV).

The service is operating on a once weekly basis in the evening hours.

Poste Air Cargo ATR72-500(F) registered as OY-YBU. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

For the Short Haul

Owned by Poste Italiane, the national postal service of Italy, the airline has a fleet of Boeing 737-400(F) and ATR72-500(F) aircraft and primarily operates overnight cargo services around Italy.

Given that there is very little in the way of scheduled passenger service between FCO and TLV at the moment, it will be interesting to see if M4 maintains the route as the pandemic recedes and available cargo hold space increases as passenger flights again heavily connect the cities.