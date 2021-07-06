MIAMI – Canadian regional carrier Porter Airlines (PD) has announced September 8, 2021 as the date when it will return to the skies. PD will initially begin operations out of it’s base at Toronto’s Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ).

Operations will resume gradually, with service to Ottawa (YOW), and Montreal (YUL) being flown six times daily starting on September 8. Also beginning on September 8 will be service to Thunder Bay (YQT) operating three times daily.

Porter Airlines operates Q400 Turboprop aircraft exclusively into Billy Bishop. Photo: Porter Airlines

Othere Destinations

Porter has announced additional cities with service starting on September 13. These cities are Quebec City (YQB) from YTZ, and Halifax (YHZ) with service to YOW, and YUL. PD has also announced routes to the United States beginning September 17. These routes include Newark (EWR), Boston (BOS), Chicago Midway (MDW), and Washington Dulles (IAD). All of these routes will originate from YTZ.

Finally, the airline has chosen the date of October 6 for the addition of more cities and routes such as Sault Ste. Marie (YAM), Sudbury (YSB), and Windsor (YQG) from YTZ. Additional routes starting on October 8 are Fredericton (YFC) and Saint John NB from YOW.