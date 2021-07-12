MIAMI – Porter Airlines’ (PD) deal for 30 E195-E2 was upgraded with the inclusion of a purchase option covering an additional 50 aircraft thus bringing the total to 80 of the type.

The initial order for the E195-E2 aircraft was first announced by Embraer on May 21 but the customer name remained undisclosed until today.

Order Details

According to Embraer, the order, worth US$5.82bn at list price, will be included in Embraer’s second-quarter backlog. PD shall be the North America launch customers for the new family of Embraer jets.

The new E2195-E2 fleet will allow PD to extend its services to more destinations spanning within Canada and to the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean from Ottawa (YOW), Montreal (YUL), Halifax (YHZ), and Toronto (YYZ). Embraer is also keen to note that the transaction will completely change the Canadian air transport landscape, create competition, offering high-quality services, and creating new jobs.

The new aircraft is scheduled to enter service in the second part of 2023 and will bring enhanced flexibility with non-stop flights on low load routes or add services whenever traffic conditions so require. The E195-E2 can accommodate between 120 and 146 passengers but the configuration adopted by PD is, at the moment, not yet known.

Comments from Porter Airlines CEO

Michael Deluce, PD President and CEO, described the purchase order as “a defining moment in PD history” and “the laying of the foundations for a new service for our customers” to be achieved by the availability of a quiet and comfortable aircraft, with a spacious cabin, and no middle seat.

He also added, “Our customers are going to love the experience on this jet as much as we already do at Porter.”