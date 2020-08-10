MIAMI – Canadian short-haul carrier Porter Airlines (PD) is still on the sidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to suspend operations on March 21.

The airline previously aimed to resume service on August 31, but due to continuing restrictions on travel across the Canadian-US border, an extension to October is now in effect.

Porter says, “Key factors affecting the ability to restart service include the Canada-US border remaining closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21; the Atlantic Canada travel bubble that restricts movement beyond the region; non-essential travel advisories issued by governments; and mandatory quarantine rules.”

Porter Airlines Dash 8-400 Landing at Toronto City Centre Airport. | Artwork/Composition: © Aaron Davis (IG: @threshold.productions)

Porter Remains Flexible

The airline is waiving change and cancelation fees on all fares booked through October 7. These include on their Porter Escape Vacation Packages. Though, Porter CEO Michael Deluce says the airline is prepared to stay grounded for longer if restrictions do not ease.

“We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines.

“Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

Porter Airlines Dash 8-400 taking off. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

A Business Traveler’s Gem

Porter Airlines is based out of Toronto’s (Billy Bishop) City Centre Airport and operates a fleet of 29 DeHavilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Their configuration comes as a comfortable 74-seat (2×2) economy layout with tan leather seating. The airline offers complimentary beer, wine, and snacks. All beverages come in real glassware.

Porter Airlines Dash 8-400. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

The airline serves 17 Canadian and 5 American destinations. Porter operates from downtown Toronto, making the airline very attractive to business travelers flying to economic centers like Montreal, Ottawa, Chicago, New York (Newark), Boston, and Washington D.C.

Unfortunately, as business demand remains low, a large portion of Porter’s customer base is sidelined with the airline for now.