MIAMI – Amid COVID-19 travel restrictions, Canadian carrier Porter Airlines (PD) has pushed back the date to restart its operations for the sixth time this year, a FlightGlobal report stated.

The Toronto-based carrier announced December 15 as the new date to resume flights, which have been suspended since March due to travel restrictions in Canada and abroad, hampering the industry’s recovery in that nation.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service, however, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” the report stated, quoting the airline’s website.

Canadian Travel Restrictions

Canada is one of the countries with the harshest restrictions for travelers during the pandemic.

The country’s measures include, per the report, “a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all inbound passengers,” and “some individual provinces also have distinct isolation requirements implemented to stop the spread of the highly-communicable virus, making travel within the country difficult and complicated.”

In addition to those restrictions, the Canada-US border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, with no official date of full reopening.

PD is the third largest airline in Canada, after WestJet (WS), and Air Canada (AC). It serves 19 destinations in Eastern and Central Canada, and in the Northeastern US. Its fleet is all-turboprop, with a total of 29 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft, but PD has an order for 12 Airbus A220.