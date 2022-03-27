DALLAS – Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)-based Porter Airlines (PD) shows off the first look of its Embraer E195-E2 currently in production. The company has 30 of the type on order along with purchase rights for an additional 50.

The E195 will open a wide range of destination opportunities for Porter as it has a range of 2,600 nautical miles (4,815 km), allowing routes to extend from its Toronto base to the entire North American continent with the exception of Alaska. The northern most points of South America are also within the jet’s range.

Network Expansion

Last month, Embraer took its demonstrator E195-E2 aircraft, Profit Hunter, to Canada to complete tests that play a key role in Porter’s plan to expand its network later this year.

Embraer’s demonstrator E-195, Profit Hunter, went to Canada in February to complete tests that play a key role in Porter’s plan to expand its network later this year. Photo: Porter Airlines via Facebook.

The test team made stops in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (YZF) and Iqaluit, Nunavut (YFV), to undergo a “cold soak test” before making its way to Ottawa and Toronto for preliminary training with small groups of Porter team members.

