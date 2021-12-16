MIAMI – Travelers looking to get to Europe on the cheap will have a new option starting this spring. Play (OG) will introduce flights to 22 European destinations from Boston Logan (BOS) and Baltimore/Washington (BWI). Service from BWI begins April 20, and service from BOS on May 11, 2022.

Service will be on Airbus A321NEO aircraft connecting in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In a press release, PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said, “Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations. Recent data shows that nearly two thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind. We’re proud to expand PLAY service to the United States.”

Jónsson added, “Service in Boston and Baltimore offers both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there.”

PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson and flight crew.Photo: Play

No-Frills Service

A no-frills airline, PLAY allows passengers to purchase only the amenities they desire. Its streamlined, no-frills service does away with costly features such as magazines, Wi-Fi, and entertainment. Travelers to pay less and “play more.”

Rather than spending on travel extras, PLAY passengers can instead allocate their budget on the meaningful experiences, dining, and excursions that make a trip memorable — or even add a stop to another destination along the way.

The fare includes one personal item. Passengers can choose which upgrades they need for their trip: in-flight meals, carry-on bags, checked bags, special items such as golf sets, skis, strollers, and musical instruments, etc. Seats with extra legroom, trip cancellation protection, and more can also be purchased.

To celebrate its inaugural flights from the U.S., PLAY is offering travelers low fares to 11 destinations across Europe. Those destinations include Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Göteborg Landvetter (GOT), Keflavik (KEF), London Stansted (STN), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Stavanger (SVG), Stuttgart (STR), and Trondheim (TRD).

Fares include all taxes and fees. Complete information on the airline, its schedule and fares can be found at www.flyplay.com.