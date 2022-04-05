DALLAS – Icelandic low-cost airline, PLAY (OG) is Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s (LPL) newest partner, connecting the city to Reykjavik and the US.

With the new airport partnership, Liverpudlians will have access to OG’s US destinations, including New York, Boston, Washington, and Orlando.

PLAY’s maiden LPL-Reykjavik flight will depart on November 4, 2022. The flight schedule will run on Mondays and Fridays and will be operated by the carrier’s fleet of brand-new Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Play’s first fleet comprised three Airbus A321neo planes, all of which had previously been flown by the defunct Mexican airline, Interjet. OG announced its first fleet expansion in September 2021, with orders for three Airbus A320neos and a fourth A321neo, which are to be delivered between late 2022 and early 2023, adding to its existing fleet of three A321neos.

In early 2022, OG specified that the Airbus A321neo it was due to receive in anticipation of its recently announced Orlando route would be the A321LR variant, with its delivery slated for May 2022.

PLAY is headquartered in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavík. The airline operates out of its hub at Keflavík International Airport (KEF).

Liverpool Airport. By Peterjgerloff – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Comments from PLAY, Liverpool Airport

Birgir Jónsson, PLAY CEO, said, “The UK has always been a particularly important market for us, so to announce a second route within a year of launching is an exciting milestone for the company. We look forward to welcoming passengers from the North West region and beyond, to help them on their journey to Iceland or to the USA.”

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development at LPL, commented, “It is fantastic to welcome such an exciting airline brand as PLAY and Reykjavik as a new destination to the airport’s expanding route network. Iceland is a destination which we know will prove popular with our passengers, along with the airline’s excellent connections to the USA.”

Winfield added, “North America is one of the most popular destinations for North West consumers and it is great that passengers from across the region will soon be able to fly from Liverpool direct to Iceland and onward seamlessly to the USA, taking advantage of all the benefits of flying from the North West’s ‘Faster, Easier and Friendlier’ airport of choice.”

PLAY’s play in LPL gives international travelers another important link to the region, making it easy for Icelanders and Americans wanting to visit the Liverpool City Region, the North West, and North Wales to fly to Liverpool.

Featured image: PLAY’s Airbus in flight. Photo: PLAY