DALLAS – PLAY (OG) has begun selling tickets to Orlando, Florida in the United States. The first flight to the city will take place on September 30.

The Icelandic low-cost airline is headquartered in the country’s capital of Reykjavík. It operates a fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft with a hub at Keflavík International Airport (KEF).

PLAY will fly to/from Orlando International Airport (MCO), its fourth US destination, three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, respectively. Boston, Baltimore/Washington DC, and New York are the other three destinations, with service beginning in spring/summer 2022.

The carrier says it will expand its fleet with Airbus A321neo Long Range (LR) aircraft, allowing it to fly flights to Orlando. The carrier currently employs the original Airbus A320neo, so the incoming A321neo LR will add additional fuel capacity and longer flights for the airline.

PLay CEO and FLight Crew. Photo: Play

Comments from PLAY CEO

“With the Airbus A321neo LR, we can reach markets that were not open to PLAY before. We use the newest generation of A320/1neo from Airbus, which is the most sought-after aircraft in the world today because of its benefits and the Long Range-version is a welcome addition,” says Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.

“I am convinced that our arrival in Orlando will shake up the Iceland-Florida market. After studying our competitors’ prices on flights to and from Orlando, we are confident we can offer much lower prices on this popular route, which benefits a huge market. That includes the many Icelanders who travel to Florida as well as everyone traveling between Florida and Europe.”

The CEO added, “PLAY is a real low-budget airline that aims to offer the lowest prices. With our operations on this popular route, many more will be able to fly to Florida and experience this wonderful area.”

Featured image: Play Airbus in flight. Photo: PLAY. Article sources: PLAY, AVIATOR