Low-cost Icelandic airline, PLAY (OG) has announced expanded service in the United States to Europe. The airline will soon offer service at New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), about 73 miles north of Manhattan.

Stewart International is the third US airport served by OG, following Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) and Boston (BOS).

The airline, which is offering a special discount on tickets thru February 9, will begin international flights from SWF on June 9. The airline flies to 22 European destinations. According to PLAY, the introductory ticket prices to Paris are less expensive than a monthly New York City Metrocard.

PLAY is the first international carrier serving SFW since 2019. The airport recently constructed a US$37m expansion to handle international arrivals and customs.

The airport serves the New York Metropolitan area, including Long Island, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey. SWF offers easy transportation into NYC, short security wait times, and low-cost parking.

PLAY. New York Steward International Airport. Photo: PLAY Airlines

A Critical Location for Expansion

PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said, “New York is a critical location for both European tourists looking to explore Manhattan and American travelers headed to Europe. Stewart International Airport is uniquely situated as a hub for travelers in New York and surrounding states”.

Jónsson added, “The low fares and flexibility that passengers experience at Stewart International Airport are exactly what passengers seek when they book their travel with PLAY. We anticipate strong bookings in 2022.”

Play Airbus A321NEO Photo: Play Airlines.

Spontaneous Travel

Reykjavík-based PLAY is an airline born during the turbulence of the pandemic. It offers affordability, flexibility, and caters to travelers who need to make spontaneous or last-minute travel plans in a COVID-19 world. The airline has flown 100,000 passengers since its first flights in 2021, with a 96% on-time arrival rate.

The company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and “play more.”

Play Airbus in flight. Photo: PLAY Airlines