Photos: Up-Close Tour Of United’s Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

WASHINGTON-DULLES — Last Wednesday, United announced the first European routes its brand-new Boeing 787-10 will be flying starting next summer from its hub at Newark Liberty Airport (EWR). Today, Airways was given an up-close tour of the new aircraft at Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD).

“United is proud to offer more seats between New York and Europe than any other carrier,” said Patrick Quayle, vice-president of international network at United.

“And our Boeing 787-10 aircraft based in New York/Newark will enable us to connect even more New York City customers to Europe and beyond.”

United was the first North American airline to take delivery of the Boeing 787-10 and is also the first airline in the world to have the entire family of Boeing’s 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliners in its fleet.

The 787-10 is 18 feet longer than the 787-9, allowing it to hold more passengers and cargo than other versions.

Given its higher capacity, this will reduce the range this aircraft can fly to just over 6,000 nautical miles.

United will configure its 787-10s to hold 318 seats as compared to the smaller 787-9 (252) and the 787-8 (219 seats)

Cabin Details

The cabin on the United 787-10 offers a three-class configuration, introduc ing the new United Premium Plus.

United Polaris Business with 44 lie-flat business-class seat

with 44 lie-flat business-class seat United New Premium Plus 21 seats

21 seats Economy Plus 54 extra-legroom seats

54 extra-legroom seats Economy 199 Standard coach seating

United is investing in several customer-friendly advancements onboard. The aircraft features updated lighting patterns that mimic sunrise and sunset and are designed to help customers in each cabin fall asleep and wake up more adjusted to new time zones.

A brand-new seatback entertainment system is also available at every seat, which includes: Split screen capabilities allowing customers to watch a movie and view the flight map simultaneously.

A relax mode for customers who want to customize a selection of soothing videos and relaxing audio playlists .

The world’s most extensive suite of accessibility features on a seatback entertainment system, which accommodates any level of vision, as well as provides support for customers with hearing and mobility issues.

Movie and television recommendations based on remaining flight time and previously watched content.

Entry into Service Details

United will introduce the new widebody aircraft on its “Premium” transcontinetal flights between Newark and Los Angeles on January 7th 2019 and between Newark and San Francisco on February 14th.

Following the start of domestic service in January and Febuary the United 787-10 will start once daily service from Newark to Frankfurt and Tel Aviv on March 30th 2019, Barcelona and Paris on April 29th 2019 and Brussels and Dublin on May 22nd 2019

The Chicago-based carrier plans to take two more 787-10s by the end of the year, and has firm orders for another 11 aircraft making the total 14.

The airline is the first North American operator of the 787-10, and only the third globally after Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways.