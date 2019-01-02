Photos: LATAM Airlines Unveils New Cabin Products

MIAMI — LATAM Airlines group has unveiled its redesigned cabin product, which will be fitted in over 200 aircraft. The $400 million investment was announced in August 2018 and was recently shown to the world via a virtual video tour.

The airline claims that the product fitting will take two years to complete, with LATAM Airlines Peru and LATAM Airlines Brazil aircraft receiving the new cabins first.

An All-New Business Class Experience

The all-new Business class seats, custom-designed by Thompson Seats, will offer passengers a lot more privacy over the old business class product, as well as direct aisle access for every passenger.

Each seat will also fully recline into a lie-flat beds, as well as feature an upgraded In-Flight Entertainment system, with an 18″ Panasonic Screen. The seats will have more space for passengers to store their personal items too.

LATAM also plans to revamp the dining services offered within their Premium Business, as well as offering each passenger Bed Clothes and a mattress to improve passenger the overall experience.

The new business class cabins will be fitted as standard on any new wide-body delivery the group receives in 2019, including new Boeing 787-9s, A350-900s, and the group’s first A350-1000 due in 2019.

LATAM’s existing fleet of Boeing 767-300ERs, 777-300ERs, 787-8s, and 787-9s will be refitted with the new business class cabin.

Improved Economy Class

Economy Class will also be revamped, as part of the cabin upgrades. The new seats will feature the latest in-flight entertainment system, as well as improved comfort.

LATAM will still continue to offer a complimentary dining service to passengers travelling on long-haul flights.

For passengers wanting to pay a little extra, there is the LATAM+ product, which offer passengers more space, a more personal experience such as priority boarding.

Latin-America Flights

Passengers traveling within Latin America will not be left out, as the LATAM group also plans to upgrade over 150 Airbus A320 family aircraft with all-new cabins.

All new Recaro seats will be fitted to each aircraft as well. Each seat will have more comfort and USB-charging ports.

The airline will also unveil LATAM play, which is another latest-generation In-Flight Entertainment system.

LATAM+ seats will also be available on the Airbus A320 family aircraft. They will offer passengers more space, dedicated overhead bins, as well as a more premium experience, such as Priority boarding.

All future A320 family aircraft deliveries will come equipped with the new cabin, just like the group’s available counterparts.

“Our new cabins will enable us to offer an industry-leading onboard experience with more options, flexibility and receive to better serve its passenger,” said Claudia Sender, Vice President Customers, LATAM Airlines Group.

She added that the airline’s “Premium Business cabin will provide unrivaled comfort, privacy, and a new service concept to enable passengers to arrive at their destinations well-rested and ready to continue their journey.”

These are tremendous news for the Latin American market, which hasn’t seen a whole lot of improvements in the passenger experience field for a long while.

LATAM Airlines currently offers a modest product on board its wide- and narrow-body aircraft. However, with this improvement, the airline will match the top quality of competitors in other regions of the world.