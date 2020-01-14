Airways Magazine

PHOTOS: Aeroflot’s First A350 Rolls Out In Revised Livery

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PHOTOS: Aeroflot’s First A350 Rolls Out In Revised Livery

Clement Alloing

PHOTOS: Aeroflot’s First A350 Rolls Out In Revised Livery
January 14
13:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – At Airbus’ manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has rolled out their first Airbus A350 XWB sporting a revised livery.

The aircraft, that will be registered as VQ-BFY is the first of 15 Airbus A350-900’s that Aeroflot has on order.

The 15 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2020 and 2023 and will be introduced to their medium and long-haul services.

Photo © Clement Alloing

Their A350 will hold a total of 316 seats, broken down as 28 full-flat Business-class, 24 Premium Economy-class and 264 Economy-class seats.

Aeroflot’s A350 will enter commercial service on March 29th 2020, flying from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to New York’s JFK International Airport as flights SU122/123.

Shortly after this, the aircraft will then commence flights to Beijing, Seoul Incheon, Miami, Delhi, Havana, Osaka Kansai, London Heathrow, Denpasar and Mumbai.

Currently in their long-haul fleet, Aeroflot uses a mixture of Airbus and Boeing widebody aircraft. They have 20 Airbus A330’s, a mixture of A330-200’s and A330-300’s and they have 19 Boeing 777-300(ER)’s.

As part of the Aeroflot Group, the airline owns a majority stake in the Russian Far Eastern carrier, Aurora, the low-cost carrier (LCC) Pobeda and its sister company, Rossiya Airlines.

Photo © Clement Alloing

Their first Airbus A350 (VQ-BFY) will be named “P. Tchaikovsky”, after the very famous Russian composer from the 1800s, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

As seen in the pictures, Aeroflot’s new A350 is sporting a revised livery with updated and enlarged Aeroflot titles and a new silver underbelly with underbelly Aeroflot writing, but still retaining their distinctive signature Russian flag tail.

In my opinion, the new revised livery gives a more professional and cleaner look for Aeroflot, but still retains its flag-carrier statement for Russia.

Comments
0
Tags
AeroflotAirbus A350Featured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jamie Clarke

Jamie Clarke

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0