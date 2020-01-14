PHOTOS: Aeroflot’s First A350 Rolls Out In Revised Livery

LONDON – At Airbus’ manufacturing plant in Toulouse, France, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has rolled out their first Airbus A350 XWB sporting a revised livery.

The aircraft, that will be registered as VQ-BFY is the first of 15 Airbus A350-900’s that Aeroflot has on order.

The 15 aircraft are due to be delivered between 2020 and 2023 and will be introduced to their medium and long-haul services.

Photo © Clement Alloing

Their A350 will hold a total of 316 seats, broken down as 28 full-flat Business-class, 24 Premium Economy-class and 264 Economy-class seats.

Aeroflot’s A350 will enter commercial service on March 29th 2020, flying from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to New York’s JFK International Airport as flights SU122/123.

Shortly after this, the aircraft will then commence flights to Beijing, Seoul Incheon, Miami, Delhi, Havana, Osaka Kansai, London Heathrow, Denpasar and Mumbai.

Currently in their long-haul fleet, Aeroflot uses a mixture of Airbus and Boeing widebody aircraft. They have 20 Airbus A330’s, a mixture of A330-200’s and A330-300’s and they have 19 Boeing 777-300(ER)’s.

As part of the Aeroflot Group, the airline owns a majority stake in the Russian Far Eastern carrier, Aurora, the low-cost carrier (LCC) Pobeda and its sister company, Rossiya Airlines.

Photo © Clement Alloing

Their first Airbus A350 (VQ-BFY) will be named “P. Tchaikovsky”, after the very famous Russian composer from the 1800s, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

As seen in the pictures, Aeroflot’s new A350 is sporting a revised livery with updated and enlarged Aeroflot titles and a new silver underbelly with underbelly Aeroflot writing, but still retaining their distinctive signature Russian flag tail.

In my opinion, the new revised livery gives a more professional and cleaner look for Aeroflot, but still retains its flag-carrier statement for Russia.