Photo: First Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 Rolls Out In Toulouse

MIAMI — The first Airbus A350-900 for Turkish Airlines rolled out of the assembly line in Toulouse earlier today. This plane is the first of 25 planes the Istanbul-based carrier ordered last year.

Local photographer and Airways contributor, Eurospot, managed to capture the airliner as it left the assembly line for the first time.

In March 2018, Turkish Airlines confirmed a sizeable order of 60 widebody Boeing and Airbus planes, meant to reconstruct its long-haul fleet with the addition of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 Airbus A350-900s.

According to the airline, its first four A350s will begin flying from Istanbul to London, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Seoul-Incheon in 2020.

The large order of widebody planes comes after Turkish Airlines signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) in 2017 with both manufacturers as part of a Presidential visit to both the United States and France, by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The A350 order includes options for five more units, giving Turkish Airlines the possibility to increment its A350s from 25 to 30.

With the arrival of the A350, Turkish Airlines continues to fairly split its Airbus/Boeing tab by selecting competing planes to rejuvenate its current long-haul fleet, a motion that has characterized the airline’s orders for the last seven years.

Turkish Airlines currently boasts a nicely-split fleet of 102 Airbus A319, A320, and A321s, 67 A330-200/300s, as well as 91 Boeing 737-700/-800/-900s/MAX 8s, 39 777-300ERs and six 787-9 Dreamliners.