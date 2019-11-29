Airways Magazine

Photo: First Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 Rolls Out In Toulouse

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Photo: First Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 Rolls Out In Toulouse

Photo: Eurospot

Photo: First Turkish Airlines Airbus A350 Rolls Out In Toulouse
November 29
13:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — The first Airbus A350-900 for Turkish Airlines rolled out of the assembly line in Toulouse earlier today. This plane is the first of 25 planes the Istanbul-based carrier ordered last year.

Local photographer and Airways contributor, Eurospot, managed to capture the airliner as it left the assembly line for the first time.

In March 2018, Turkish Airlines confirmed a sizeable order of 60 widebody Boeing and Airbus planes, meant to reconstruct its long-haul fleet with the addition of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 Airbus A350-900s.

According to the airline, its first four A350s will begin flying from Istanbul to London, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Seoul-Incheon in 2020.

The large order of widebody planes comes after Turkish Airlines signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) in 2017 with both manufacturers as part of a Presidential visit to both the United States and France, by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The A350 order includes options for five more units, giving Turkish Airlines the possibility to increment its A350s from 25 to 30.

With the arrival of the A350, Turkish Airlines continues to fairly split its Airbus/Boeing tab by selecting competing planes to rejuvenate its current long-haul fleet, a motion that has characterized the airline’s orders for the last seven years.

Turkish Airlines currently boasts a nicely-split fleet of 102 Airbus A319, A320, and A321s, 67 A330-200/300s, as well as 91 Boeing 737-700/-800/-900s/MAX 8s, 39 777-300ERs and six 787-9 Dreamliners.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0