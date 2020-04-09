AirAsia, Philippines Airlines Extend April Suspensions

MIAMI – Following the government order to extend the quarantine period, AirAsia (Z2) and Philippine Airlines (PR) cancel more flights until April 30.

The directive also affects the main island of Luzon after cases of COVID-19 increased there, extending the quarantine through April 30. In the meantime, Z2 and PR expect to partially resume schedule operations in the country in the next month, according to their spokespersons.

Complementary actions for flights and customers

The domestic and international capacity cancelations are part of a prior halt between March 15 and April 14 due to travel restrictions. Joining the Z2 and PR cuts, Cebu Pacific (5J) has also followed suit for the same period.

In their respective statements, the carriers further said that they would contact affected customers via SMS or calls while offering alternative options of refund or rebookings on specific dates taking into account their companies’ respective travel conditions.

Philippine-America Airlines partnership delayed

In the last weeks, Philippine Airlines planned codeshare agreement with American Airlines (AA) to grow their respective markets has been delayed by United Airlines (UA), citing an open competition conflict in air travel.

United had delayed and objected to the agreement amid the regulatory proceedings, asking for protectionism from the US of various philippine carriers. By now, PR still needs permission to launch new services in the US and to form a new alliance with AA.