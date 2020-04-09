Airways Magazine

AirAsia, Philippines Airlines Extend April Suspensions

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • AirAsia, Philippines Airlines Extend April Suspensions MIAMI – Following the government order to extend the quarantine period, AirAsia (Z2) and Philippine Airlines (PR) cancel more flights until April 30. The directive also affects the main island...
  • Air Canada To Lay Off 50% Of Its Staff MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) announced today it will dismiss half of its workers to reduce costs amid the current crisis, planning to rehired them later but with government help....
  

AirAsia, Philippines Airlines Extend April Suspensions

AirAsia, Philippines Airlines Extend April Suspensions
April 09
10:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Following the government order to extend the quarantine period, AirAsia (Z2) and Philippine Airlines (PR) cancel more flights until April 30.

The directive also affects the main island of Luzon after cases of COVID-19 increased there, extending the quarantine through April 30. In the meantime, Z2 and PR expect to partially resume schedule operations in the country in the next month, according to their spokespersons.

Complementary actions for flights and customers

The domestic and international capacity cancelations are part of a prior halt between March 15 and April 14 due to travel restrictions. Joining the Z2 and PR cuts, Cebu Pacific (5J) has also followed suit for the same period.

In their respective statements, the carriers further said that they would contact affected customers via SMS or calls while offering alternative options of refund or rebookings on specific dates taking into account their companies’ respective travel conditions.

Philippine-America Airlines partnership delayed

In the last weeks, Philippine Airlines planned codeshare agreement with American Airlines (AA) to grow their respective markets has been delayed by United Airlines (UA), citing an open competition conflict in air travel.

United had delayed and objected to the agreement amid the regulatory proceedings, asking for protectionism from the US of various philippine carriers. By now, PR still needs permission to launch new services in the US and to form a new alliance with AA.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirAsiaPhilippine Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0