MIAMI – Philippine Airlines (PR) is set to launch a COVID-19 testing center in Manila beginning on December 1, offering RT-PCR tests for passengers leaving the Philippines. With test results released between 12 and 24 hours, PR ticketholders are eligible for a discount on the tests.
Located at the PR Learning Center in Ermita, Manila, the test will be conducted in partnership the Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory.
Simple Yet Important
Upon entering the facility, PR passengers must present their ID, PR ticket, and a QR code verifying the completion of registration on the airline passenger profile and health declaration form 5 days prior to departure.
The facility, open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. will offer drive-through or walk-in testing with multiple forms of payment accepted.
PR is also partnering with other testing partners with over 50 testing branches to become available throughout the Philippines.
COVID-19 testing is imperative for taking to the skies, giving passengers, crews, and border agents an enhanced confidence in travel safety amid the pandemic while helping PR, once pondering a codeshare agreement with American Airlines (AA), to stay afloat.
Featured image: Kaden Chang/Airways
