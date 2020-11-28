MIAMI – Philippine Airlines (PR) is set to launch a COVID-19 testing center in Manila beginning on December 1, offering RT-PCR tests for passengers leaving the Philippines. With test results released between 12 and 24 hours, PR ticketholders are eligible for a discount on the tests.

Located at the PR Learning Center in Ermita, Manila, the test will be conducted in partnership the Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory.

Philippine Airlines Boeing 777-300 at MIA Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Simple Yet Important

Upon entering the facility, PR passengers must present their ID, PR ticket, and a QR code verifying the completion of registration on the airline passenger profile and health declaration form 5 days prior to departure.

The facility, open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. will offer drive-through or walk-in testing with multiple forms of payment accepted.

PR is also partnering with other testing partners with over 50 testing branches to become available throughout the Philippines.

COVID-19 testing is imperative for taking to the skies, giving passengers, crews, and border agents an enhanced confidence in travel safety amid the pandemic while helping PR, once pondering a codeshare agreement with American Airlines (AA), to stay afloat.

Featured image: Kaden Chang/Airways

