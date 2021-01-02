MIAMI – Palestinian Airlines (PF) has shut down and is being liquidated by the Palestinian Authority with the fleet of two Fokker 50 aircraft up for sale.

Established in 1995 following the Oslo II Accord, PF started operations with the two Fokker 50 aircraft along with a Boeing 727, all donated from the Dutch and Saudi Arabian governments.

The airline served destinations ranging from Port Said (PSD) in Egypt to Jeddah (JED) in Saudi Arabia, eventually operated out of the now destroyed Gaza International Airport (GZA) and even brought an Ilyushin Il-62 to their fleet.

Palestinian Airlines Boeing 727 Photo: By Perry Hoppe – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Palestinian-Airlines/Boeing-727-230-Adv/1894158/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19740707

A Troubled Operation

Following the Second Intifada beginning in 2000, PF was forced to shut down as conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority increased. The airline attempted to operate out of El Arish Airport (AAC) in Egypt a mere 29 miles away but border crossings from Egypt could often take an entire day.

Keeping employees, the airline leased the Fokker 50 aircraft to Niger Airlines (6N) but lost the leasing contract amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the loss of 6N lease that appears to have kept PF going, the airline is now one for the history books.

Featured image: SU-YAH_(21194058876) Photo: By Bram Steeman – SU-YAH, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=55821633

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.