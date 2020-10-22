MIAMI – Pegasus Airlines (PC) is launching thrice-weekly direct flights between Antalya, Turkey, and Moscow on November 10, 2020. The service will depart at 10:00 a.m. local time from Antalya Airport (AYT) for Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Return flights depart DME at 2:15 pm local time.

Pegasus will fly directly from Antalya to five domestic destinations in Turkey: Adana, Kayseri, Trabzon, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, and Ankara. Seven international routes are now available from Antalya: to Tel Aviv, London, Bishkek, Moscow, Krasnodar, Amman, and Almaty.

A former Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-400 in the airline’s old livery (photographed c. 2008). Photo: Wiki Commons

Pegasus Airlines launched its first charter flights in 1990. It was acquired by ESAS Holding in 2005 and since then has operated scheduled flights. The airline offers guests competitively priced, comfortable, and punctual point-to-point and transit flights operated with the newest aircraft under its low-cost model.

The last time we heard from the Turkish low-cost-carrier, it had resumed flights to Tel Aviv on June 15, 2020, following the temporary lockdown restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.