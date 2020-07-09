Pegasus Airlines Flies Back to Tel Aviv

MIAMI — Turkish low-cost-carrier Pegasus Airlines (PC) is resuming flights to Tel Aviv on June 15, 2020, following the temporary lockdown restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-times-weekly flights between London Stansted Airport (STN) and Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Flights from TLV to STN via SAW will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Flights to Tel Aviv from London Stansted are now on sale on the carrier’s website or the Pegasus mobile app from £244.99 one-way.

PHOTO: Airbus.

Pegasus Fleet

A little over two years ago, PC welcomed the first of seven new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet, which features new-generation and more environmentally friendly engines.

The Airbus A320neo, under the registration number TC-NBP, landed at Istanbul’s SAW after its maiden flight from Hamburg, Germany.

A former Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-400 in the airline’s old livery (photographed c. 2008). Photo: Wiki Commons

Pegasus Airlines

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost airline headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.

On 1 December 1989, two businesses, Net and Silkar, partnered with Aer Lingus (EI) to create the inclusive tour charter airline, and services were inaugurated on April 15, 1990, with two Boeing 737-400.