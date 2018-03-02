Pegasus Airlines Takes Delivery of New Airbus A320neo

MIAMI — Turkish low-cost-carrier, Pegasus Airlines, welcomed the first of seven new Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet, which features new generation and more environmentally friendly engines.

The Airbus A320neo, under the registration number TC-NBP, landed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport after its maiden flight from Hamburg, Germany.

Likewise, the airline expects to receive the additional six Airbus A320neo aircraft throughout this year.

READ MORE: Pegasus Airlines Orders 25 Airbus A321neo ACF

“As Pegasus Airlines, one of our key priorities is to improve the guest experience. As a step towards this goal, we have just taken delivery of the 75th addition to our fleet, an A320neo aircraft,” shared Mehmet Nane, Pegasus Airlines Chief Executive.

Moreover, Nane commented that the carrier will continue to improve and expand its fleet in order to offer passengers “a much-improved travel experience.”

The Istanbul-based carrier blessed the aircraft as Eylül Masal (September Fairytale), becoming the 16th plane to be delivered as part of the Pegasus’ 100-aircraft order with Airbus.

Pegasus Airlines operates scheduled services to 38 destinations in Turkey and 73 worldwide, with a total network of 111 destinations in 41 countries.

As of today, it has a fleet size of 71 aircraft, including 12 Airbus A320-200, 16 Airbus A320neo, and 43 Boeing 737-800. In addition to the extra A320neos to be delivered, the carrier is expecting 43 Airbus A321neo, order placed in late December 2017.

According to the manufacturer, the Airbus A320neo has 6,005 firm orders as of January 2018, and it was introduced by Germany’s largest carrier, Lufthansa, in January 2016.