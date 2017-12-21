Airways Magazine

Pegasus Airlines Orders 25 Airbus A321neo ACF

Airbus

December 21
2017
MIAMI — Today, Pegasus Airlines placed an order for 25 Airbus A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration). This order comes on top of 18 Airbus A321neo and 57 Airbus A320neos the carrier had already placed, composing a total firm order of 100 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.

Pegasus Airlines General Manager, Mehmet T. Nane, said during the announcement, “The order we placed in 2012 for 100 Airbus aircraft was the biggest order in Turkey’s aviation history at the time. We received the first aircraft of this order in Q3 2016 and now we have an agreement to convert 25 options into firm orders.”

According to Nane, Pegasus “will continue to grow its fleet one step at a time and with our new aircraft we will continue to offer more comfortable flights for our passengers.”

To date, the leading Turkish low-cost carrier, headquartered in Istanbul, offers more than 100 destinations worldwide with a fleet of 74 aircraft. And its selection to move to an all-Airbus fleet reflects its strategy to develop its domestic and international network.

Likewise, John Leahy, COO at Airbus, affirmed that “the latest Pegasus Airlines’ order for the A321neo ACF variant underlines that Airbus offers the best, most efficient and most comfortable solution in the Middle of the Market segment,” highlighting the fact that the A321neo is the only aircraft of its kind in the market.

Moreover, the A321neo ACF features a new door and fuselage enhancements offering airlines an adequate and improved use of the cabin space and also provide provision for more underfloor fuel capacity for up to 4,000nm transatlantic range.

The Airbus A321, which is the largest member of the Airbus A320 Family, seats a total of 240 passengers and incorporates the newest engines, cabin innovations, and aerodynamic technologies. Airbus has received over 5,200 orders from 95 clients worldwide for the plane.

