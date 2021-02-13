MIAMI – Peach Aviation (MM) has begun offering free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to passengers traveling on domestic flights out of Osaka Kansai (KIX) and Tokyo Narita (NRT).

Travelers flying with the airline between February 21 and March 31 will be eligible for a free test. The testing kit will be sent to passengers days before their flight with applications for the test being available.

Peach Aviation Airbus A320neo Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways – @ac_avphoto

Safety First

“We’d like to guarantee that our flights are safe and strive to revitalize regional economies,” said a representative of MM regarding the free testing. The testing also comes amid heavy flight cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers will be able to apply for their tests after booking their flight on a separate, dedicated website. Requests must be filed within 10 days of the departure date with tests needing to be sent back within 3 days of the departing flight with results sent by email.

With MM having received an Airbus A320neo while implementing COVID-19 safety practices, the airline should hopefully have a strong shot of recovering from the downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured image: Peach Aviation Airbus A320-214 with reg: JA814P Photo: Phil Wilco/Airways – @wilco737

