MIAMI – Yesterday, Peach Aviation’s (MM) first Airbus A320neo (JA201P) arrived at Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Japan on a delivery flight from Toulouse.

Peach Aviation will become the first low-cost carrier in Japan to operate the Airbus A320neo. The aircraft, fitted with LEAP-1A engines, features 188 pre-reclining seats, 8 more than the conventional configuration.

While MM will be the first LCC in Japan to operate the Airbus A320neo, its parent company, All Nippon Airways (NH), was the first airline in Japan to operate the Airbus A320neo. The aircraft is set to enter service on October 25 after routine training and aircraft familiarization is complete.

The airline, based at Osaka KIX, plans on operating the A320neo on some of its most popular routes, including Osaka (Kansai) to Sendai and Sapporo. MM is also preparing to launch flights from Sapporo and Sendai to Naha, Okinawa.

CFM President and CEO GAËL MÉHEUST with Peach Representative Director and CEO Shinichi Inoue at the Paris Air Show | Photo: Peach Aviation

Peach Avation’s Fleet Development

Operating a homogeneous fleet of 32 Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline operates short-haul and mid-haul flights in and around Japan. The airline began operations in 2011with 10 leased Airbus A320-200 aircraft in 2011.

In 2019, MM merged with Vanilla Air, another LCC in Japan. Through the merger, MM’s incorporated 12 of Vanilla’s Airbus A320-200s. As a result, MM’s fleet grew to 28 Airbus A320-200s.

In June 2019, MM announced it had selected LEAP-1A engines by CFM International for 10 Airbus aircraft on order. The 10 aircraft comprised of 8 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 2 Airbus A321LR aircraft.

At the time, Shinichi Inoue, Representative Director and CEO of Peach said, ““This engine will be quieter, flights will be more comfortable, and operational costs, including fuel expenses, will be reduced thanks to installing CFM’s new engine. Peach is undergoing some expansion through its integration with Vanilla Air in fiscal 2019.”

He continued, “we will take on the challenge of medium distance routes while expanding our business using new aircraft powered by these new engines from fiscal 2020.”