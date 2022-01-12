DALLAS – A passenger stormed into and damaged the cockpit of an American Airlines (AA) plane as it was boarding bound for Miami at a Honduran airport.
The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 10. The suspect raced down the jetway and into the cockpit, breaking flight controls and attempting to leap through an open window while a pilot tried to stop him, according to ABC news.
American Airlines said in a statement that crew members intervened and the individual, who was not immediately identified, was apprehended by local police and brought into custody. There were no injuries reported.
“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” AA said in its statement.
Aircraft Replaced
The Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was forced to land at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, according to the airline.
A replacement jet was on its way to Honduras, with an arrival time of 9:30 p.m. local time.
Featured image: AMERICAN AIRLINES N919NN BOEING 737-800/oneworld Livery. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways. Article source: Reuters