DALLAS – A passenger stormed into and damaged the cockpit of an American Airlines (AA) plane as it was boarding bound for Miami at a Honduran airport.

The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 10. The suspect raced down the jetway and into the cockpit, breaking flight controls and attempting to leap through an open window while a pilot tried to stop him, according to ABC news.

American Airlines said in a statement that crew members intervened and the individual, who was not immediately identified, was apprehended by local police and brought into custody. There were no injuries reported.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” AA said in its statement.

Esta tarde se reportó un pasajero molesto en el Aeropuerto Ramón Villeda Morales que se introdujo en la cabina de mando de un Boeing 737 de American Airlines causando daños a la aeronave, el vuelo ha sido retrasado. pic.twitter.com/zB6k4ItoTH — HN-Spotters News (@hn_spotters) January 11, 2022

Aircraft Replaced

The Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was forced to land at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP) in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, according to the airline.

A replacement jet was on its way to Honduras, with an arrival time of 9:30 p.m. local time.