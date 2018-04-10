Panasonic Scores Major Agreements with Turkish Airlines, Egyptair

MIAMI — Panasonic Avionics Corporation made significant agreements today with two carriers, Turkish Airlines and Egyptair, for in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC).

Turkish Airlines will include IFEC on 50 wide-body aircraft the airline has in order, 25 Boeing 787-9s and 25 Airbus A350-900s; and Egyptair will provide the service on six of their Boeing 787-9.

In June 2019, the Turkish Star Alliance member will receive its first aircraft with Panasonic’s X-Series IFEC. The connectivity services include in-flight Wi-Fi, mobile phone use, and global live television.

Also, the wide-body fleet will have HD screens for each passenger, audio and video entertainment on demand, capacitive multi-touch screens, in-flight shopping and hospitality features, route-based in-flight entertainment, passenger survey functions and USB charging facilities.

M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines’ Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, said: “Today, we’re proud again to launch another great comfort that will add a new dimension to our unparalleled flight experience. The introduction of those innovative in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions stands for a substantial part of Turkish Airlines’ continued commitment to improve the passenger experience to an utterly different level.”

Turkish Airlines’ aircraft also will be fitted with Panasonic’s new satellite modem which offers bandwidth, that according to Panasonic, is twenty times greater than the previously available.

In addition, Egyptair’s aircraft will feature Panasonic’s eX3 in-flight entertainment solution that includes HD monitors, capacitive touch handsets, and in-seat power. Additionally, it will also include high-speed global Wi-Fi and multiple channels of live television.

Safwat Musallam, Egyptair Chairman, and CEO said: “High-quality in-flight Wi-Fi is changing the way people think about flying and how they spend their time in the air. Accordingly, in addition to our fleet upgrading strategy implemented, we needed a solution not only capable of providing a reliable system, but also a truly immersive in-flight experience to our passengers.”

In Business Class, each seat will feature an 18-inch screen, a video touch handset, a USB jack for high power charging in-seat and a noise-canceling audio jack. In Economy Class, passengers will have a 12-inch screen and shared access to power outlets. Each aircraft will also be fitted with overhead 16-inch screens throughout each cabin.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is a supplier of in-flight entertainment and communication systems. It has delivered 9,000 IFE systems and 2,000 in-flight connectivity solutions to airlines worldwide.