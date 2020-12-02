MIAMI – Pakistan International Airlines (PK) has via a tender notice announced intentions to lease up to eight narrow-body aircraft with delivery at the beginning of 2021.

PK intends to lease the aircraft for a period of six years or up until the first 12-year maintenance check for the aircraft with deliveries continuing throughout 2021. The airline also states that the aircraft should have been manufactured from at least 2012 onwards.

Pakistan International Airlines Airbus_A320-214 AP-BLD, the accident aircraft in PK8303. Photo: PIA

Expansion or Replacement

With an expectation of 170 seats in an all-economy layout for the aircraft along with a soft divider following the first two rows, the aircraft should comfortably fit into the PK fleet.

Following the tragic accident of flight PK8303, the airline now has a fleet of 11 Airbus A320 aircraft, all leased and aged between 10 and 16 years. Having completed an IATA safety audit, PK will either use the new aircraft as a replacement or addition to the older fleet.

Featured image: Wiki Commons

