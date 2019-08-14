Paine Field Airport Continues To Grow: New Flights To Spokane

MIAMI — Alaska Airlines will be adding a tenth destination from its recently opened base at Paine Field Airport (PAE). The carrier has announced today that new flights to Spokane will launch on November 4.

The new PAE passenger terminal opened its doors in March, welcoming more than 300,000 Alaska Airlines passengers.

This airport has become a major alternative to passengers who were forced to commute to the larger and busier Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Located about 30 miles north of the Seattle metropolitan area, and roughly 50 minutes away from SEA, the two-gate airport has been designed to hold as many as 24 flights per day.

Alaska Airlines launched services to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, earmarking a rapid initial expansion.

The airline has also announced that flights to Palm Springs are also available for sale, becoming its ninth destination out of the small terminal.

“When it comes to flights at Paine Field, our guests have been eager for one city to be added above all others right now – they said to make it Spokane,” said David Besse, Alaska Airlines manager of network planning.

Likewise, Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport, noted that this new service to Paine Field “will directly benefit the aerospace industry sector as it continues to expand in our region and create time-saving efficiencies for our business community overall. We’re thankful to Alaska for its commitment to the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene region!”

The airline is operating its fleet of Embraer E175 jets out of PAE only.

In May, the brand-new Paine Field terminal was named the “World’s Best Regional Airport” by Monocle Magazine.

Propeller Airports released that its new small airport managed to catch the public eye by being recognized along with prestigious travel brands such as Cathay Pacific, Park Hyatt, and Lufthansa.

“With Paine Field, we’ve proven that privately financed airports can yield revenue for governments, save valuable taxpayer dollars and provide a meaningful economic impact while delivering a high quality and enjoyable experience to travelers,” said Brett Smith, CEO at Propeller Airports.

“We’re proud to offer an unparalleled airport experience for Seattle-area residents and to provide a level of service and comfort that is winning over passengers and leading travel and design influencers like Monocle.“