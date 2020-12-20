MIAMI – Newcomer airline OWG, the subsidiary of Canadian airline Nolinor Aviation (N5), launched flights to Cuba.

Departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), the flight departed three hours to the south, eventually arriving in Santa Clara International Airport (SNU).

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737-400 with 158 seats, N5 had received permission to launch international service on July 6, 2020.

First OWG Flight to Santa Clara, Cuba Video: Tom Podolec Aviation

Off We Go

OWG actually stands for “Off We Go”, and it was a plan kept secret by N5 since 2018 as they planned to corner the tourist market.

N5 said that it further invested “more than US$1m in a think tank to reinvent the way things are done in this industry.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic having pushed back the launch date, hopefully N5 will keep passengers safe while efficiently getting them to a low-cost vacation.

Featured image: OWG Boeing 737-400. | Photo: © OWG

