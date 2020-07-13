Airways Magazine

OWG Announces Partnership, First Destinations

July 13
14:06 2020
MIAMI – Today, Nolinor Aviation’s (N5) new airline OWG announced it would partner with Hola Sun Holidays and its sister company Caribe Sol in Quebec to offers flights to Cuba.

Through the partnership, OWG will offer direct flights to the Caribean island starting on November 1, 2020.

Among others, the first destinations include Cayo Coco, Holguin, Santa Clara, and Varadero. Online check-in, seat selection, and Select Class upgrade will be some of the services offered by OWG.

For the flight, OWG will operate a fleet of Boeing 737-400 equipped with the latest technology, including high-end safety and precision tracking systems, and boast a completely modernized cabin for passengers’ utmost comfort.

Rendering of an OWG Boeing 737-400. | Photo: © OWG

Booking with OWG

In a press release, OWG says prospective travelers can consult the Hola Sun Holidays 2020-2021 brochure will be available for consultation on its website in mid-July and at travel agency branches in early September.

Meanwhile, Hola Sun Holidays’ fall and winter products can be booked online at holasunholidays.ca. Travellers can also see travel agencies for more information.

OWG Boeing 737-400. | Photo: © OWG

About OWG

On July 7, Canadian N5 announced the launch of OWG. The airline will transport passengers on regular flights to tropical destinations. The name stands for “Off we go” and its motto is “Travel Better.”

The OWG team has been secretly working since 2018 to create a new airline positioned in the tourism market.

Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

