Turkey’s Onur Air Arrives in Rome with Medical Aid

LONDON – On June 14, 2020, Onur Air (8Q) operated a medical flight from Istanbul (IST) to Rome (FCO). The aircraft was a Airbus A330-343 with registration TC-OCS.

The plane landed at FCO at around 6.50 p.m. local time with tens of tons of medical aid, taking off at around 9:00 p.m. local time for return flight to IST.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

8Q’s Airbus A330-343 service history

The plane is 12.3 years old. The delivery date was March 18, 2008 when it entered service with China Southern Airlines (CZ). On November 2019 it then entered service, in a leasing from Cdb aviation, with 8Q.

The aircraft is configured with two Rolls Royce RR Trent 772B-60 engines that provide a thrust of 316kN each. The internal configuration is comprised of 440 seats all in economy class.

Photo: Matei Descalu

About Onur Air

Onur Air is a Turkish low-cost carrier based at Istanbul Atatürk Airport (ISL). 8Q was founded on April 14, 1992 and this year celebrates its 28th anniversary as the pioneer in private airline industry in Turkey.

The carrier, the first private airline to start domestic flights after the opening of domestic air transport in Turkey at the private sector in 2003, continued to develop with the effect of consumer demand for low-cost air transport and the opening of scheduled/non-scheduled flights.

Onur Air currently employs 1668 personnel and operates 30 aircrafts with a fleet of Airbus family.

In addition, the company operates to 14 major domestic and more than 120 international destinations scheduled and non-scheduled in 25 countries. 8Q has carried more than 105m passengers safely since 1992.

Although the company operates in one of the most challenging and cyclical business environments, 8Q has always managed to overcome any kind of possible bottlenecks and adverse circumstances by its skilled and experienced staff.

Throughout its history, 8Q has grown stronger every year, increasing the standards of the Turkish private airline sector.