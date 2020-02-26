Ontario Airport Welcomes Frontier Route To Seattle

MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) will begin nonstop service to Seattle from Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) starting on June 2nd, making it the sixth new route the carrier adds to its ONT schedule this year.

According to Global Traveler, ONT has been the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. for the past two years; the airport’s total passenger volume increased by more than 9% in 2019 and 12.4% in the previous year. Seattle tickets are on sale starting today.

According to F9, the airline will launch the service schedule between ONT and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The route will be flown with Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with 186 passenger seats.

“We pride ourselves on becoming a low-cost airport and our approach is proving to be attractive to our airline partners,” said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

Thorpe added, “Ontario has the capacity to grow which is advantageous to carriers adding new aircraft and our hallmark no-hassle experience continues to appeal to our traveling customers.”

Ontario International Airport

“We’re proud to lead the unprecedented growth in air service from Ontario and further expand our network to nine routes from ONT with new nonstop flights to Seattle,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.

“Ontario International Airport’s convenience paired with Frontier’s low fares and friendly service have proven to be a combination for success and we look forward to enhancing our valued partnership,” concluded Shurtz.

Frontier currently operates from Terminal 2 at ONT with flights to Denver, Orlando, Austin and San Antonio.

F9 adds additional flights to LA and San Jose for $29

The airline is also adding two low-cost nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to San Jose Airport (SJC) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), starting April 23, 2020. Tickets for the SJC flights will start at $29 while those for LAX will start at $29, both fares only for Tuesdays and Wednesdays flights.

Phoenix Sky Harbor

“We see tremendous growth opportunities for low-cost air travel in Phoenix and today’s expansion announcement provides significantly lower fares to key California markets,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.

Shurts added, “our new nonstop flights to Los Angeles and San Jose are an excellent complement to the 15 other routes we offer from Phoenix Sky Harbor. We’re proud to operate at one of the most awarded airports in the U.S. and look forward to continuing our exceptional relationship with the community.”

F9 massive expansion continues

Apart from the new Seattle, LA and San Jose frequencies, F9 previously announced plans for new nonstop service to Las Vegas, Newark, and Miami beginning in April, as well as San Salvador in May and Guatemala City in June.

Back in 2017, F9 started a massive expansion that began with the addition of over 85 new routes and 21 new destinations, announcing at the time nine more routes connecting 13 cities.

In addition, in 2018, F9 and Volaris announced a groundbreaking codeshare agreement to offer their customers better options for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.