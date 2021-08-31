MIAMI – The oneworld Alliance has revealed its plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, emphasizing its 14-member airline commitment to sustainability. The announcement makes oneworld the first global airline alliance to commit to a shared carbon neutrality goal.

The first oneworld carbon roadmap, released today, shows how the alliance will achieve its net -ero emissions goal, which was first announced in September 2020, including members meeting the target through fleet modernization, increased operational efficiencies, increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certified by ICAO-approved schemes, and carbon offsets and removals, among others efforts.

Oneworld is asking governments and industry stakeholders for their help and participation in decarbonizing aviation on behalf of its members. The alliance says its net-zero roadmap will be modified as aircraft technology advances and the availability of SAF expands to reflect the alliance’s approach to achieving its net zero emissions target by 2050.

oneworld Alliance Chairman and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “It’s an honour to reaffirm our commitment and leadership to tackle climate change. Even as we continue to navigate through the complexities of the pandemic, outlining our ‘path to net zero emissions by 2050’, demonstrates that we remain steadfast with our responsibility to care for the environment and promote sustainable air transport.”

Al Baker added, “Today, oneworld establishes another milestone and call to all the industry stakeholders and governments to play their role and collaborate with airlines; we need a strong commitment to improve airspace inefficiency, incentivise the commercial use of recognised sustainable aviation fuels and accelerate the development of new propulsion and airframe technologies.”

oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said, “Despite the uncertainty faced by the industry, we remain focused on playing our part in reducing emissions. We are thankful to our member airlines for their support and to IAG for their leadership in this important collaboration and look forward to our continuing partnership in advancing sustainability.”

American Airlines N919NN Boeing 737-800 in oneworld Livery. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Envirtonmental Sustainability Projects

Several oneworld member airlines have maintained their promise to lowering emissions by prioritizing environmental sustainability projects. Consider the following scenario:

Alaska Airlines (AS), which joined oneworld in March 2021 as its newest member, has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

By 2035, American Airlines (AA) has committed to a science-based intermediate emission reduction objective.

IAG, parent company of British Airways (BA) and Iberia (IB), intends to use SAF to power 10% of its aircraft by 2030, and has expanded its net zero emissions ambition to include its supply chain.

As part of its net-zero carbon emissions promise, Cathay Pacific (CX) has pledged to reduce ground emissions by 32% from its 2018 baseline by the end of 2030 by strengthening energy-saving measures and researching renewable energy solutions in its premises and ground operations.

Finnair (AY) has set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045 and halving its net emissions from 2019 levels by 2025.

Japan Airlines (JL) has committed to using SAF for 10% of its overall fuel usage by 2030, resulting in a 10% reduction in total emissions compared to 2019.

The Qantas Group (QF) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has pledged to invest $50 million in the development of a sustainable aviation fuel business.

Qatar Airways (QR) has stepped up its environmental sustainability training for its staff, collaborating with IATA on additional sustainability training.

Green Steps, a new edutainment program from S7 Airlines, was just introduced. It comprises short lessons in the S7 Airlines mobile app on how to travel more ecologically friendly, and users who pass exams following the lessons can earn S7 Priority miles. S7 Airlines (S7) employs recycled plastic bottle blankets on board and has decreased the packaging for business-class travel packages.

Through its aviation fuel efficiency enhancement program, conservation-through-education program, and garbage upcycling project, SriLankan Airlines (UL) is staying true to its environmental goals.