MIAMI – In an unprecedented move, the oneworld alliance announced today that all member airlines will work together towards carbon neutrality by 2050. Airlines within the alliance will achieve this by investing in sustainable aviation fuel and more fuel-efficient aircraft. They will also be reducing single-use plastics.

Like many airlines worldwide, oneworld alliance members have taken steps to operate more sustainable flights. Among its members, American Airlines (AA) is in the process of renewing its fleet with more environmentally friendly aircraft such as the Airbus A321neo and the Boeing 787 family.

The International Aviation Group (IAG) was the first to commit to net zero emissions by 2050. British Airways (BA), an airline within IAG, has taken part in an initiative to turn household and commercial waste into renewable jet fuel.

Members of the oneworld alliance include; American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Cathay Pacific (CX), Finnair (AY), Iberia (IB), Japan Airlines (JL), Malaysia Airlines (MH), Qantas (QF), Qatar Airways (QR), Royal Air Maroc (AT), Royal Jordanian (RJ), S7 Airlines (S7), Sri Lankan Airlines (UL) and FIJI Airways (FJ) (oneworld connect).

Finnair A340 Oneworld Livery. Photo: Finnair

Comments from Airline CEOs

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said, “Despite the challenges we are all facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not lost sight of the responsibility we have to reduce emissions in the long term and today’s announcement reflects the strength of that commitment.”

Japan Airlines CEO Yuji Akasaka said, “Japan Airlines fully recognizes that the airline industry will play a vital role in promoting a sustainable future and proudly supports the alliance in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.”

Qatar Airways CEO H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “Reducing emissions is modern aviation’s greatest challenge, and the alliance’s commitment to ‘net zero’ during this uncertain time demonstrates the importance we all place on this duty”

British Airways oneworld livery. Photo: British Airways

Comments from Oneworld Alliance

Rob Gurney, CEO of the Oneworld alliance, said, “Alongside our member airlines, we are proud to be the first alliance to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 and play a role in making the industry more sustainable.”

He continued, “We want to thank our member carriers for their support and recognize IAG and Qantas for the leadership they have shown as we committed together to this goal.”