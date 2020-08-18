LONDON – Yesterday, one of the last Boeing 727-21 from Malibu Consulting Corporation landed in Italy at Naples International Airport (NAP). The private flight departed from Marseille Provence Airport (MRS).

The plane took off from QXB at around 2:50 p.m., local time, and headed towards NAP to land around 4:15 p.m., local time. After an hour, the Boeing 727 moved to Rome Ciampino Airport (CIA) where it currently is.

The last commercial passenger flight was on January 13, 2019, by Iran Aseman Airlines (EP), from Zahedan Airport (ZAH) to Tehran Airport (IKA). As of 2020, of the 1,831 units produced, 34 are operational (1.86%).

Malibu Consulting Corporation Boeing 727-21 reg. VP-BAP on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Malibu Consulting Corp Boeing 727 Service History

The plane is 53.3 years old. The delivery date was May 21, 1967, when it entered service with Pan American World Airways, (Pan Am), (PA) with registration N358PA. In September 1981, it entered service with Int Executive AC and remained there until 1984. In May of the same year, it entered service with Funair Corporation.

After twenty years, the airliner joined the fleet with Malibu Consulting Corporation in August 2004 with registration N727GP. In February 2007, the company changed its registration and now is VP-BAP.

Malibu Consulting Corporation Boeing 727-21 reg. VP-BAP taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Giorgio Adamo – @archipilot69

Boeing 727 Specs

The aircraft has three JT8D-7B engines that provide a thrust of 92,75kN each. The internal configuration is for private/biz operations.

In addition to domestic medium-haul flights, the Boeing 727 has flown for international connections, freight transport, and charter services. Federal Express began the “revolution” of cargo in 1975 using a Boeing 727: later many companies dedicated to the transport of goods adopted the Boeing 727 as a privileged option in their fleets.

Some companies use or have used, the Boeing 727 to transport passengers to their resorts or cruise ships. For example, some Cruise Lines uses both Boeing 727 and Boeing 737 to transport passengers from international hubs to the cities where they are anchored their ships.