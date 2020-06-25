Airways Magazine

ONE Airlines Ceases Operations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • ONE Airlines Ceases Operations MIAMI – Chilean-based ONE Airlines (ONS) announced yesterday June 24, 2020, that it has ceased operations due to the hard financial situation caused by the current COVID-19 crisis. Through a...
  • FlyDubai Resumes Commercial Operations in July LONDON – FlyDubai (FZ) has announced that flights to 24 initial destinations are now available to be booked on flydubai.com.  Destinations and flight frequencies will continue to be added to...
  

ONE Airlines Ceases Operations

ONE Airlines Ceases Operations
June 25
15:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Chilean-based ONE Airlines (ONS) announced yesterday June 24, 2020, that it has ceased operations due to the hard financial situation caused by the current COVID-19 crisis.

Through a letter destined to its workers, the owner and Chairman of ONE (Over Night Express) Claudio Fischer Llop informed the decision of the directory to close the airline.

Llop also blamed the competition from SKY, JetSMART, and LATAM, which are offering charters at prices that ONE cannot compete with, and the lack of financial support from the Chilean government, making ONE’s operation non-viable during the present and near future.

Photo: ONE Airlines

Content of the letter

In the letter, Fischer Llop wrote that “it was with great sadness” that he was informing staff that “after long years of effort of shareholders, executives and all the collaborators of the airline, they had to make the difficult decision to close the company.”

According to the chairman, the shutdown was “impossible to reverse given the current health crisis and the unfair conditions of the prevailing market,” citing the aforementioned airlines’ competitive price schemes and the fact that the carrier has been “denied access to support measures” while “for large airlines, different options have been announced.”

ONE Airlines. Photo: Wiki Commons

No other alternatives

Fisher Llop added, “In this dark scenario and having no other alternatives,” he responsibly made the decision to close the company, adding, “Those who know me know that I have a special affection for ONE Airlines and its entire team, but today the company is not Viable.”

The owner ended his message by saying that the airline would get in touch with each employee starting today to formalize the termination of the corresponding labor relations.

The company has not been flying since April this year, and has mainly operated on behalf of mining interests in northern Chile for seven years, initially with a couple of Boeing 737-400 leased from XtraAirways, adding the 737-300 CC-AIT in December 2013 and the -300 CC-DAN during 2019. 

The Puerto Montt based airline Aerocord —also owned by Fischer Llop— is continuing ONE’s operations.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
ONE Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0