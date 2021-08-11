NEW YORK – JetBlue is hitting the stride today as the airline commences its long-awaited transatlantic flights, with London-Heathrow as the first European destination in the history of the airline. Airways will be onboard the maiden flight, scheduled to depart from New York’s Kennedy International Airport at 22:10 EST (03:10 GMT).

As part of the promotion of this new era for the New York-based airline, JetBlue has gone all out on terminal-wide festivities. Actors portraying the famous Queen’s Guard perform in the main hall of T5 at JFK Airport. Also, large signage and an extravagant set up at the gate complement the celebrations.

Official festivities, including speeches from Robin Hayes, Jet Blue’s Chief Executive Officer, are expected to begin at 20:00 EST (01:00 GMT).

“Queen’s Guardsmen” at JFK | Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Planning, Planning, Planning

After years of planning, the European expansion was announced in early 2019, with flights from New York and Boston to London. The carrier is about to debut in a highly competitive market, with major US and European legacy carriers dominating the market.

Speaking at the time of the announcement on the new routes, Hayes said, “London is the largest metro area JetBlue doesn’t yet serve from both Boston and New York, and we could not be more thrilled to be changing that in the years ahead.”

The airline, which has been under the spotlight since earlier this year with the introduction to its fleet of the Airbus A220, is also relying on the Long Range version of the A321neo, fitted with 114 seats in Economy Class and 24 Premium Mint suites (including two new Mint Studio, a larger version of the suites).

JetBlue revealed its new Mint suites in early February. These revamped lie-flat seats offer passengers direct-aisle access, enhanced privacy with a closing door, tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT screens in every seat, and plenty of storage for electronic devices. In addition, the suites feature bedding by Tuft & Needle, using the company’s proprietary mattress foam and a breathable cover to make for a comfortable sleeping experience for travelers.



“Our reimagined Mint and award-winning core experience, combined with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, will position JetBlue to compete effectively and add relevance to our customers in Mint markets”, says Jayne O’Brien, JetBlue’s Head of Marketing and Loyalty.

Overview of JetBlue’s New Mint Cabin | Photo: Eric Dunetz/Airways

What’s the Competition?

The route between New York and London is a famously lucrative one, with service by American Airlines (AA), British Airways (BA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Virgin Atlantic (VS) and until recently, Norwegian Airlines (DY). United Airlines (UA) flies from Newark, a short distance from New York.

American Airlines flies to London Heathrow (LHR) offering Flagship First, a first-class product with large seats with little to no privacy. However, using a larger wide-body aircraft allows for the seats to be larger. Its business class in its Boeing 777 fleet is arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration with no sliding doors.

On the other hand, British Airways’ Club Suite business class widely varies depending on the aircraft type. In the case of the Boeing 777, the once acclaimed cabin product has become obsolete, while in its Boeing 787-10s and Airbus A350s, the airline introduced a vastly upgraded version.

Delta Air Lines’ newest business class product, Delta One, also features a newly designed seat with plenty of storage space but alike American Airlines, it does not have a privacy door.

Lastly, United Airlines flies its Boeing 777s and 787s to London, with its acclaimed Polaris Business Class cabin, introduced in 2016.

The main three US carriers have closely comparable business-class products, leaving room for JetBlue to enter the market with an upgraded, innovative cabin product.