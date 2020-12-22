MIAMI – Following Oman’s recent travel bans, Oman Air (WY) has announced the suspension of all international passenger flights to/from Muscat International Airport (MCT) starting today. For now, the suspension will last a week.

Amid a new strain of the COVID-19 in the UK, the Sultanate decided to close its land and sea borders to prevent a potential virus spread. This follows Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s air travel restrictions after the UK’s new virus strain announcement. Other countries have also adopted similar bans.

Although the airline halts its international operations, it will keep operating domestic flights and announced international passenger refunds for the temporary cut in service.

Oman Air Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Brandon Farris.

Oman Air’s Performance during the Pandemic

In October, WY flew again since the pandemic started in March. At that time, Oman’s Supreme Committee said it would resume international flights to/from certain destinations. This would be effective based on health status information.

The airline then set UK, Germany, Malaysia, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Dubai, Qatar, Egypt and Tanzania as countries destinations. As requirements, the Sultanate established a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home or in a hotel. So far, it is a possibility that the travel ban could be extended as per the UK’s updates regarding the status of the SARS CoV 2 mutation.

Featured photo: Oman Air Airbus A330. Photo: Fabrizio Capenti.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.