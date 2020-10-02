MIAMI – Oman Air (WY) and Salam Air (OV), two airlines in Oman, have signed a codeshare agreement to increase connectivity for passengers. WY and OV are the only two airlines in Oman, both based at Muscat International Airport (MCT).

While pending government approval, the codeshare agreement is set to start October 1. WY will now be selling tickets to Chittagong and Dhaka in Bangladesh, Sialkot, and Multan in Pakistan, and Khartoum in Sudan.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said, “We are proud and delighted with our new partnership with Salam Air. This codeshare agreement will make it so much easier for our guests to travel through our Muscat hub to cities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sudan.”

He continued, “This opens up exciting new opportunities for our customers across the network to enjoy seamless travel to these destinations and enjoy a rich world of opportunities for vacations and business travel.”

SalamAir Airbus A320 (A4O-OVC) at Muscat Airport

A Budget/Standard Carrier Codeshare

Salam Air CEO, Captain Mohammed Ahmed said, “We are extremely proud of this new codeshare, which yet again proves testament to our commitment to our passengers in offering an ever-expanding network as well as great connectivity.”

He also said, “I am also sure that this phase of the partnership with Oman Air is only the first step and we will continue to look to implement more travel opportunities for the customers of both airlines when the opportunities arise.”

This codeshare agreement marks the first low cost carrier to form such an agreement with Oman Air.

Julian Herzog via Wikimedia

Oman’s Aviation Industry

Oman, an oil-rich country in the Middle East, has a limited aviation industry with the aforementioned airlines. WY started as a private airline until being recapitalized in 2007. The government of Oman now owns the airline. The airline utilizes a wide variety of aircraft, including 11 Airbus A330s, nine Boeing 787, and 23 Boeing 737.

In 2017, OV commenced operations as the first and only low-cost carrier in Oman. The airline now operates a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft.