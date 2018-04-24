Check Out Oman Air’s New Boeing 787-9 First Class Suites (+Photos)

MIAMI — Oman Air has unveiled during the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market its all-new First Class Mini Suite, which is part of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner hard product.

The suite will offer “comfort and ultimate luxury” with a lie-flat seat, an electronically controlled privacy divider, à la carte dining, as well as an in-suite minibar.

The Mini Suite was unveiled by Maitha Al Mahrouqi, Undersecretary, Oman Ministry of Tourism.

Al Mahrouqi said during the event that “Oman Air works hard to maintain high levels of guest satisfaction and attention to detail in the First Class Mini Suite highlights this.”

Also, Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Acting CEO of Oman Air, remarked that the airline’s commitment is to give customers “a comfortable and a seamless experience when traveling with us.”

“The launch of the First Class Mini Suite on board our Dreamliner 787 -9 fleet, comes as a result of responding to the needs of our travelers and providing them with industry leading luxury,” Al Raisi said.

Oman Air is currently undergoing a fleet and network expansion program, expecting to operate 70 aircraft to 60 destinations by 2022.

The New Suite: Details

According to the airline, the Dreamliner’s Mini Suite features:

Fully enclosed, extra tall, Suite with doors to ensure privacy (55” tall surrounds).

Fully flat bed (180 degrees).

Full size bed length (with ottoman) 76” to top of headrest, 78” to soft wall.

Seat width Between the arms 23”, Bed width 30”.

Seat pitch of 82 inches.

Touch Screen Electrically controlled Backrest/Seat bottom/ Leg rest/lumbar.

Electrically controlled privacy divider.

Dedicated wardrobe.

Dedicated stowage for cabin-approved size baggage.

One-piece large meal table.

Cocktail table.

Chilled in-suite minibar.

Literature pocket.

Latest Touch Screen IFE handset.

Headset compartment / hanger.

Life vest compartment.

Ottoman belted seat.

Reading and mood light and Do Not Disturb light controls Touch Screen controlled.

22 inch Gen. V Video Screen Monitor.

Two High power USB plugs.

PC power outlet.

Our patner website, TheDesignAir, describes the new cabin as massively improved in comparison to the predecessor model, the 787-8.

“Instead of the airline’s current Business and economy layout for their 787-9’s these new suites will occupy part of the front section of the aircraft, with 8 suites replacing the airline’s previous A330 cabin of just six,” Jonny Clark from TheDesignAir says.

“The interiors across the aircraft have been finished with modern materials and lighting accents that adorn the cabin surround, emulating the interiors of a private boutique hotel, following suit of many airlines who are looking to residential interiors to influence cabin design.”

“When it comes to sleeping, cabin crew will prepare and turn down the 78″ long and 30″ wide bed. The bed will be supported by soft products such as soft quilted duvets, fluffy silk trimmed sleep pillows, as well as pure cotton sleeper suits and slippers,” Clark added.

As the airline continues its path of growth—modestly behind the Middle East Big Three (Emirates, Etihad, Qatar)—this new hard product shows that, together with its brand-new terminal at Muscat International Airport, it’s capable of delivering top quality to its customers.

Currently, the airline operates three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in their fleet and four 787-8s. Additionally, it has 23 737-800s, two 737 MAX 8s, five 737-900ERs, four Embraer E-175s, four A330-200s and six A330-300s.