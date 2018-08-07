Oman Air to Extend Codeshare Agreement with Lufthansa

MIAMI — Oman Air has announced that it will resume its expansion across Europe by extending its codeshare agreement with Lufthansa.

Engineer Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, shared: “Strategic codeshares are a crucial way for us to broaden customer choice. Our continued relationship with Lufthansa is very important for Oman Air, and we are delighted to offer our valued guests even better connectivity in Europe.”

The national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman will now offer, under the expanded codeshare agreement, to its passengers Oman Air flights from Muscat International Airport to Madrid, Brussels, Vienna, and Prague from Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

According to Oman Air, that measure will allow travelers experiencing its hospitality and service.

The national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman said through a press release:

“Oman Air guests will be spoilt for choice as they will be able to fly onwards to Brussels Airport (BRU), Vienna International Airport (VIE), Vaclav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) and Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) in Europe.” “Both Oman Air and Lufthansa offer an outstanding choice for customers and the new codeshare between the two airlines will maximize the travel opportunities offered to passengers through their extensive networks.”

Oman Air and Lufthansa customers will enjoy better connectivity and an extended range of services between Muscat and Europe.

The European carrier will continue to codeshare with Oman Air on Oman Air-operated services from both Frankfurt and Munich to Muscat vice versa.